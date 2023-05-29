The San Francisco Giants (27-26) host the Pittsburgh Pirates (26-26) to start a three-game series at Oracle Park, with first pitch at 5:05 PM ET on Monday. The Giants are coming off a series victory over the Brewers, and the Pirates a series loss to the Mariners.

The Giants will call on Anthony DeSclafani (3-4) versus the Pirates and Rich Hill (4-4).

Pirates vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 5:05 PM ET

5:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: DeSclafani - SF (3-4, 3.43 ERA) vs Hill - PIT (4-4, 4.44 ERA)

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Rich Hill

Hill (4-4 with a 4.44 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his 11th of the season.

His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, when the lefty went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 43-year-old has a 4.44 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings during 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .268 to opposing batters.

Hill has four quality starts under his belt this season.

Hill will try to prolong a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.2 frames per outing).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Anthony DeSclafani

The Giants will hand the ball to DeSclafani (3-4) for his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed six hits in five innings against the Minnesota Twins.

The 33-year-old has pitched to a 3.43 ERA this season with 7 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.3 walks per nine across 10 games.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

DeSclafani has 10 starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 33-year-old's 3.43 ERA ranks 27th, 1.044 WHIP ranks 14th, and 7 K/9 ranks 59th.

