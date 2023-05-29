The San Francisco Giants (27-26) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (26-26) will go head to head on Monday, May 29 at Oracle Park, with Anthony DeSclafani pitching for the Giants and Rich Hill taking the hill for the Pirates. The first pitch will be thrown at 5:05 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Giants as -140 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Pirates +115 moneyline odds to win. San Francisco (-1.5) is the favorite on the run line. The total for the matchup has been set at 8.5 runs.

Pirates vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 5:05 PM ET

5:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: DeSclafani - SF (3-4, 3.43 ERA) vs Hill - PIT (4-4, 4.44 ERA)

Pirates vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Giants have been favored 23 times and won 10, or 43.5%, of those games.

The Giants have a 5-9 record (winning only 35.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Francisco has a 58.3% chance to win.

The Giants have a 3-2 record over the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, San Francisco and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Pirates have been underdogs in 39 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (43.6%) in those contests.

This season, the Pirates have been victorious 11 times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 4-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Pirates vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jack Suwinski 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+175) Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+165) Ke'Bryan Hayes 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+210) Bryan Reynolds 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 23rd 4th Win NL Central +1000 - 4th

