How to Watch the Pirates vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants will try to find success Rich Hill when he starts for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday at 5:05 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at Oracle Park.
Pirates vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Time: 5:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates have hit 50 homers this season, which ranks 25th in the league.
- Pittsburgh is 18th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .400 this season.
- The Pirates rank 19th in MLB with a .243 team batting average.
- Pittsburgh has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 226 (4.3 per game).
- The Pirates have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.322).
- The Pirates have shown patience at the plate this season with the ninth-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.5) among MLB offenses.
- Pittsburgh strikes out nine batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 13th in MLB.
- Pittsburgh has pitched to a 3.87 ERA this season, which ranks ninth in baseball.
- The Pirates rank 16th in MLB with a combined 1.305 WHIP this season.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Pirates' Hill (4-4) will make his 11th start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed seven hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday.
- He has four quality starts in 10 chances this season.
- Hill has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/23/2023
|Rangers
|L 6-1
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Nathan Eovaldi
|5/24/2023
|Rangers
|L 3-2
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Martín Pérez
|5/26/2023
|Mariners
|W 11-6
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|George Kirby
|5/27/2023
|Mariners
|L 5-0
|Away
|Vince Velásquez
|Luis Castillo
|5/28/2023
|Mariners
|L 6-3
|Away
|Luis Ortiz
|Marco Gonzales
|5/29/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Rich Hill
|Anthony DeSclafani
|5/30/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Logan Webb
|5/31/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Alex Wood
|6/2/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Vince Velásquez
|Matthew Liberatore
|6/3/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Luis Ortiz
|Jack Flaherty
|6/4/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Wil Crowe
|Jordan Montgomery
