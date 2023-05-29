Mitch Haniger and the San Francisco Giants hit the field on Monday at Oracle Park against Rich Hill, who is starting for the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch will be at 5:05 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

The Giants have been listed as -145 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Pirates (+120). San Francisco is favored on the run line (-1.5). The game's over/under has been set at 8.5 runs.

Pirates vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 5:05 PM ET

5:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -145 +120 8.5 -105 -115 -1.5 +140 -165

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 4-5.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Pirates and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Pirates have put together a 2-1-0 record against the spread over their previous 10 games (oddsmakers set runlines in three of those games).

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have won in 17, or 43.6%, of the 39 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Pittsburgh has a record of 10-12 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +120 on the moneyline.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have hit the over in 25 of its 52 games with a total this season.

The Pirates have posted a record of 3-1-0 against the spread this season.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-13 14-13 11-13 15-13 18-20 8-6

