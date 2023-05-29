Monday's game between the San Francisco Giants (27-26) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (26-26) at Oracle Park is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Giants taking home the win. Game time is at 5:05 PM ET on May 29.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Anthony DeSclafani (3-4) to the mound, while Rich Hill (4-4) will get the nod for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 5:05 PM ET

Monday, May 29, 2023 at 5:05 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Pirates vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Giants 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Pirates have put together a 2-1-0 record against the spread over their previous 10 contests (oddsmakers set runlines in three of those games).

The Pirates have won in 17, or 43.6%, of the 39 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Pittsburgh has a win-loss record of 11-14 when favored by +115 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Pittsburgh scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (226 total, 4.3 per game).

The Pirates have the ninth-best ERA (3.87) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pirates Schedule