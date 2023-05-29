Ke'Bryan Hayes -- .167 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the San Francisco Giants, with Anthony DeSclafani on the hill, on May 29 at 5:05 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back after a four-strikeout showing in his last game against the Mariners.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 5:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

  • Hayes is batting .221 with 12 doubles, three triples, two home runs and 15 walks.
  • Hayes has gotten a hit in 30 of 49 games this season (61.2%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (24.5%).
  • In 49 games played this year, he has gone deep in only two of them.
  • Hayes has picked up an RBI in 20.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
  • In 20 of 49 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 18
.262 AVG .233
.333 OBP .288
.369 SLG .356
6 XBH 6
0 HR 1
3 RBI 6
10/7 K/BB 10/6
3 SB 2
Home Away
23 GP 26
14 (60.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (61.5%)
8 (34.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (15.4%)
10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (38.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.7%)
4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (23.1%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
  • The Giants have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (61 total, 1.2 per game).
  • DeSclafani (3-4) takes the mound for the Giants in his 11th start of the season. He has a 3.43 ERA in 60 1/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • This season, the 33-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.43), 14th in WHIP (1.044), and 59th in K/9 (7) among pitchers who qualify.
