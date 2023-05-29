Ke'Bryan Hayes -- .167 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the San Francisco Giants, with Anthony DeSclafani on the hill, on May 29 at 5:05 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back after a four-strikeout showing in his last game against the Mariners.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 5:05 PM ET

5:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani

Anthony DeSclafani TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ke'Bryan Hayes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes is batting .221 with 12 doubles, three triples, two home runs and 15 walks.

Hayes has gotten a hit in 30 of 49 games this season (61.2%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (24.5%).

In 49 games played this year, he has gone deep in only two of them.

Hayes has picked up an RBI in 20.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

In 20 of 49 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 18 .262 AVG .233 .333 OBP .288 .369 SLG .356 6 XBH 6 0 HR 1 3 RBI 6 10/7 K/BB 10/6 3 SB 2 Home Away 23 GP 26 14 (60.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (61.5%) 8 (34.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (15.4%) 10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (38.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.7%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (23.1%)

Giants Pitching Rankings