The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ji-Hwan Bae (.421 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 92 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Monday at 5:05 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Mariners.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 5:05 PM ET

5:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani

Anthony DeSclafani TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ji-Hwan Bae? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

Bae has seven doubles, two home runs and nine walks while hitting .275.

In 58.1% of his 43 games this season, Bae has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in two of 43 games played this year, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.

Bae has driven home a run in seven games this season (16.3%), including more than one RBI in 9.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 16 games this season (37.2%), including multiple runs in six games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 17 .233 AVG .245 .283 OBP .310 .349 SLG .321 3 XBH 2 1 HR 1 5 RBI 4 14/3 K/BB 11/4 7 SB 7 Home Away 18 GP 25 9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (64.0%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.0%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (44.0%) 1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.0%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (12.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings