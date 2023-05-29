After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Jack Suwinski and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the San Francisco Giants (who will start Anthony DeSclafani) at 5:05 PM ET on Monday.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Game Time: 5:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski has seven doubles, nine home runs and 25 walks while batting .232.

Among the qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 131st, his on-base percentage ranks 51st, and he is 44th in the league in slugging.

In 52.3% of his games this season (23 of 44), Suwinski has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (15.9%) he recorded more than one.

Looking at the 44 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in seven of them (15.9%), and in 5.4% of his trips to the plate.

Suwinski has an RBI in 16 of 44 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 14 games this year (31.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 13 .208 AVG .250 .338 OBP .367 .434 SLG .600 6 XBH 6 3 HR 4 8 RBI 11 25/10 K/BB 13/8 4 SB 1 Home Away 23 GP 21 13 (56.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (47.6%) 2 (8.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (23.8%) 7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (33.3%) 3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (19.0%) 9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (33.3%)

Giants Pitching Rankings