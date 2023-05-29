Connor Joe -- with an on-base percentage of .257 in his past 10 games, 80 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the San Francisco Giants, with Anthony DeSclafani on the hill, on May 29 at 5:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Mariners.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 5:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Connor Joe At The Plate

  • Joe is hitting .241 with 10 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 18 walks.
  • Joe has picked up a hit in 22 of 45 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.
  • He has gone deep in 11.1% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 12 games this season (26.7%), Joe has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once 17 times this season (37.8%), including six games with multiple runs (13.3%).

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 17
.261 AVG .283
.393 OBP .358
.500 SLG .567
7 XBH 10
2 HR 2
7 RBI 5
15/9 K/BB 18/6
0 SB 2
Home Away
21 GP 24
10 (47.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (50.0%)
2 (9.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%)
7 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (41.7%)
2 (9.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.5%)
5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (29.2%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff ranks ninth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.15).
  • Giants pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (61 total, 1.2 per game).
  • DeSclafani (3-4 with a 3.43 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his 11th of the season.
  • The righty's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 33-year-old's 3.43 ERA ranks 27th, 1.044 WHIP ranks 14th, and 7 K/9 ranks 59th among qualifying pitchers this season.
