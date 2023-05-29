Connor Joe -- with an on-base percentage of .257 in his past 10 games, 80 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the San Francisco Giants, with Anthony DeSclafani on the hill, on May 29 at 5:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Mariners.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 5:05 PM ET

5:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani

Anthony DeSclafani TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Connor Joe At The Plate

Joe is hitting .241 with 10 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 18 walks.

Joe has picked up a hit in 22 of 45 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.

He has gone deep in 11.1% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the plate.

In 12 games this season (26.7%), Joe has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 17 times this season (37.8%), including six games with multiple runs (13.3%).

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 17 .261 AVG .283 .393 OBP .358 .500 SLG .567 7 XBH 10 2 HR 2 7 RBI 5 15/9 K/BB 18/6 0 SB 2 Home Away 21 GP 24 10 (47.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (50.0%) 2 (9.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%) 7 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (41.7%) 2 (9.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.5%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (29.2%)

Giants Pitching Rankings