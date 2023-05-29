The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Carlos Santana (.167 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Monday at 5:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Mariners.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 5:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Santana? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Carlos Santana At The Plate

  • Santana has 14 doubles, three home runs and 26 walks while batting .226.
  • Santana has picked up a hit in 29 of 49 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.
  • In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (6.1%, and 1.5% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 17 games this year (34.7%), Santana has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (10.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 32.7% of his games this year (16 of 49), he has scored, and in three of those games (6.1%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 17
.206 AVG .286
.296 OBP .373
.317 SLG .444
5 XBH 8
1 HR 1
6 RBI 14
14/8 K/BB 12/10
3 SB 1
Home Away
24 GP 25
14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (60.0%)
2 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (28.0%)
9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (28.0%)
1 (4.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.0%)
6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (44.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
  • The Giants' 4.15 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Giants rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (61 total, 1.2 per game).
  • DeSclafani (3-4 with a 3.43 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his 11th of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 33-year-old's 3.43 ERA ranks 27th, 1.044 WHIP ranks 14th, and 7 K/9 ranks 59th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.