Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Giants - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Carlos Santana (.167 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Monday at 5:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Mariners.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 5:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana has 14 doubles, three home runs and 26 walks while batting .226.
- Santana has picked up a hit in 29 of 49 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.
- In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (6.1%, and 1.5% of his trips to the dish).
- In 17 games this year (34.7%), Santana has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (10.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 32.7% of his games this year (16 of 49), he has scored, and in three of those games (6.1%) he has scored more than once.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|17
|.206
|AVG
|.286
|.296
|OBP
|.373
|.317
|SLG
|.444
|5
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|14
|14/8
|K/BB
|12/10
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|25
|14 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (60.0%)
|2 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (28.0%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (28.0%)
|1 (4.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.0%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (44.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Giants' 4.15 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (61 total, 1.2 per game).
- DeSclafani (3-4 with a 3.43 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his 11th of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 33-year-old's 3.43 ERA ranks 27th, 1.044 WHIP ranks 14th, and 7 K/9 ranks 59th among qualifying pitchers this season.
