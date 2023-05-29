Bryan Reynolds -- with a slugging percentage of .615 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the San Francisco Giants, with Anthony DeSclafani on the hill, on May 29 at 5:05 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a triple and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Mariners.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 5:05 PM ET

5:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with 56 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .513.

He ranks 27th in batting average, 62nd in on base percentage, and 24th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

Reynolds has picked up a hit in 76.0% of his 50 games this season, with multiple hits in 26.0% of those games.

He has gone deep in 12.0% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Reynolds has an RBI in 19 of 50 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 42.0% of his games this year (21 of 50), he has scored, and in six of those games (12.0%) he has scored more than once.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 19 .242 AVG .347 .278 OBP .390 .409 SLG .625 8 XBH 12 1 HR 4 10 RBI 13 12/3 K/BB 15/7 2 SB 3 Home Away 23 GP 27 15 (65.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 23 (85.2%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (33.3%) 9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (44.4%) 2 (8.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (14.8%) 7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (44.4%)

Giants Pitching Rankings