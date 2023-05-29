After going 1-for-2 with an RBI in his most recent game, Austin Hedges and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the San Francisco Giants (who will start Anthony DeSclafani) at 5:05 PM ET on Monday.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 with an RBI against the Mariners.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 5:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Discover More About This Game

Austin Hedges At The Plate

  • Hedges is hitting .169 with three doubles and seven walks.
  • Hedges has picked up a hit in 13 games this season (44.8%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 29 games this season.
  • Hedges has driven in a run in six games this year (20.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In six games this season (20.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 11
.208 AVG .094
.240 OBP .216
.250 SLG .125
1 XBH 1
0 HR 0
1 RBI 3
8/0 K/BB 8/5
0 SB 1
Home Away
13 GP 16
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (43.8%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (6.3%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (18.8%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (31.3%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to allow 61 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
  • The Giants will send DeSclafani (3-4) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.43 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 33-year-old's 3.43 ERA ranks 27th, 1.044 WHIP ranks 14th, and 7 K/9 ranks 59th among qualifying pitchers this season.
