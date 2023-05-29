After going 1-for-2 with an RBI in his most recent game, Austin Hedges and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the San Francisco Giants (who will start Anthony DeSclafani) at 5:05 PM ET on Monday.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 with an RBI against the Mariners.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 5:05 PM ET

5:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani

Anthony DeSclafani TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Austin Hedges At The Plate

Hedges is hitting .169 with three doubles and seven walks.

Hedges has picked up a hit in 13 games this season (44.8%), including one multi-hit game.

He has not hit a home run in his 29 games this season.

Hedges has driven in a run in six games this year (20.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In six games this season (20.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 11 .208 AVG .094 .240 OBP .216 .250 SLG .125 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 1 RBI 3 8/0 K/BB 8/5 0 SB 1 Home Away 13 GP 16 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (43.8%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (6.3%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (18.8%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (31.3%)

Giants Pitching Rankings