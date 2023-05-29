On Monday, Andrew McCutchen (batting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Anthony DeSclafani. First pitch is at 5:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Mariners.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 5:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

  • McCutchen has 43 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .363.
  • Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 66th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 37th and he is 70th in slugging.
  • McCutchen has gotten a hit in 29 of 46 games this year (63.0%), with more than one hit on 11 occasions (23.9%).
  • In 17.4% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 30.4% of his games this year, McCutchen has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (10.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 45.7% of his games this year (21 of 46), with two or more runs five times (10.9%).

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 18
.292 AVG .226
.386 OBP .351
.500 SLG .484
4 XBH 8
3 HR 4
9 RBI 9
12/8 K/BB 15/12
3 SB 1
Home Away
21 GP 25
13 (61.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (64.0%)
6 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.0%)
8 (38.1%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (52.0%)
3 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (20.0%)
5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (36.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
  • The Giants have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (61 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Giants are sending DeSclafani (3-4) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.43 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 33-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.43), 14th in WHIP (1.044), and 59th in K/9 (7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
