On Monday, Andrew McCutchen (batting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Anthony DeSclafani. First pitch is at 5:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Mariners.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

5:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park

Anthony DeSclafani

Anthony DeSclafani TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen has 43 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .363.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 66th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 37th and he is 70th in slugging.

McCutchen has gotten a hit in 29 of 46 games this year (63.0%), with more than one hit on 11 occasions (23.9%).

In 17.4% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 30.4% of his games this year, McCutchen has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (10.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 45.7% of his games this year (21 of 46), with two or more runs five times (10.9%).

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 18 .292 AVG .226 .386 OBP .351 .500 SLG .484 4 XBH 8 3 HR 4 9 RBI 9 12/8 K/BB 15/12 3 SB 1 Home Away 21 GP 25 13 (61.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (64.0%) 6 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.0%) 8 (38.1%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (52.0%) 3 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (20.0%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (36.0%)

