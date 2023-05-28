Bryan Reynolds and Ty France are among the players with prop bets available when the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Seattle Mariners play at T-Mobile Park on Sunday (starting at 4:10 PM ET).

Pirates vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has collected 54 hits with 16 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 32 runs with seven stolen bases.

He's slashing .287/.341/.505 so far this season.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners May. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners May. 26 3-for-4 2 1 4 8 1 vs. Rangers May. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers May. 23 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Rangers May. 22 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has 42 hits with six doubles, eight home runs, 24 walks and 20 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a slash line of .268/.362/.459 on the year.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners May. 27 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners May. 26 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Rangers May. 24 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers May. 23 2-for-3 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Rangers May. 22 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 1

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Marco Gonzales Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Gonzales Stats

The Mariners will send Marco Gonzales (4-1) to the mound for his 10th start this season.

In nine starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.

Gonzales has seven starts of five or more innings this season in nine chances. He averages 4.9 innings per outing.

Gonzales Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Athletics May. 23 6.0 5 2 2 4 1 at Red Sox May. 17 1.2 8 8 8 1 2 at Tigers May. 12 6.0 5 2 2 2 1 vs. Astros May. 6 6.0 6 3 3 4 3 at Blue Jays Apr. 30 3.0 8 8 5 2 1

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

France Stats

France has 52 hits with 15 doubles, five home runs, 16 walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .267/.348/.421 on the year.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates May. 27 2-for-3 1 0 1 4 0 vs. Pirates May. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics May. 25 2-for-4 3 2 2 8 0 vs. Athletics May. 23 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Athletics May. 22 2-for-3 2 0 0 2 0

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Rodríguez Stats

Julio Rodriguez has 49 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 17 walks and 27 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He has a slash line of .238/.305/.422 so far this season.

Rodriguez enters this matchup looking to extend his six-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .325 with five doubles, a home run, three walks and seven RBI.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates May. 27 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 1 vs. Pirates May. 26 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Athletics May. 25 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Athletics May. 24 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Athletics May. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.