On Sunday, May 28 at 4:10 PM ET, the Seattle Mariners (27-25) host the Pittsburgh Pirates (26-25) at T-Mobile Park in the rubber game of the series. Marco Gonzales will get the ball for the Mariners, while Luis Ortiz will take the hill for the Pirates.

The Mariners are -135 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Pirates (+110). Seattle (-1.5) is favored on the run line. The contest's over/under is listed at 8.5 runs.

Pirates vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Gonzales - SEA (4-1, 5.68 ERA) vs Ortiz - PIT (1-2, 4.02 ERA)

Pirates vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have won 21, or 58.3%, of the 36 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Mariners have a record of 17-13 (56.7%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners have a 5-1 record from the six games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Pirates have won in 17, or 44.7%, of the 38 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Pirates have a win-loss record of 13-14 when favored by +110 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+190) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) Ke'Bryan Hayes 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+175) Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+190) Rodolfo Castro 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+210)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 23rd 4th Win NL Central +1000 - 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.