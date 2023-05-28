Marco Gonzales starts for the Seattle Mariners on Sunday against Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET at T-Mobile Park.

Pirates vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates' 50 home runs rank 24th in Major League Baseball.

Pittsburgh is 17th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .402 this season.

The Pirates have a team batting average of .244 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.

Pittsburgh has scored 223 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Pirates have the 16th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.322).

The Pirates are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking ninth with an average of 8.4 strikeouts per game.

Pittsburgh averages the 13th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.9) in the majors this season.

Pittsburgh has pitched to a 3.85 ERA this season, which ranks ninth in baseball.

The Pirates have a combined WHIP of 1.305 as a pitching staff, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates' Luis Ortiz (1-2) will make his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in 7 2/3 innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Texas Rangers.

He has started three games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

In three starts this season, Ortiz has lasted five or more innings two times, with an average of 5.1 innings per appearance.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 5/22/2023 Rangers W 6-4 Home Luis Ortiz Dane Dunning 5/23/2023 Rangers L 6-1 Home Rich Hill Nathan Eovaldi 5/24/2023 Rangers L 3-2 Home Johan Oviedo Martín Pérez 5/26/2023 Mariners W 11-6 Away Mitch Keller George Kirby 5/27/2023 Mariners L 5-0 Away Vince Velásquez Luis Castillo 5/28/2023 Mariners - Away Luis Ortiz Marco Gonzales 5/29/2023 Giants - Away Rich Hill Anthony DeSclafani 5/30/2023 Giants - Away Johan Oviedo Logan Webb 5/31/2023 Giants - Away Mitch Keller Alex Wood 6/2/2023 Cardinals - Home Roansy Contreras Miles Mikolas 6/3/2023 Cardinals - Home Luis Ortiz Matthew Liberatore

