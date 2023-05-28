How to Watch the Pirates vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Marco Gonzales starts for the Seattle Mariners on Sunday against Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET at T-Mobile Park.
Pirates vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates' 50 home runs rank 24th in Major League Baseball.
- Pittsburgh is 17th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .402 this season.
- The Pirates have a team batting average of .244 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.
- Pittsburgh has scored 223 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 16th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.322).
- The Pirates are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking ninth with an average of 8.4 strikeouts per game.
- Pittsburgh averages the 13th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.9) in the majors this season.
- Pittsburgh has pitched to a 3.85 ERA this season, which ranks ninth in baseball.
- The Pirates have a combined WHIP of 1.305 as a pitching staff, which ranks 16th in MLB.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Pirates' Luis Ortiz (1-2) will make his fourth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs in 7 2/3 innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Texas Rangers.
- He has started three games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.
- In three starts this season, Ortiz has lasted five or more innings two times, with an average of 5.1 innings per appearance.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/22/2023
|Rangers
|W 6-4
|Home
|Luis Ortiz
|Dane Dunning
|5/23/2023
|Rangers
|L 6-1
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Nathan Eovaldi
|5/24/2023
|Rangers
|L 3-2
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Martín Pérez
|5/26/2023
|Mariners
|W 11-6
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|George Kirby
|5/27/2023
|Mariners
|L 5-0
|Away
|Vince Velásquez
|Luis Castillo
|5/28/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Luis Ortiz
|Marco Gonzales
|5/29/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Rich Hill
|Anthony DeSclafani
|5/30/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Logan Webb
|5/31/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Alex Wood
|6/2/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Roansy Contreras
|Miles Mikolas
|6/3/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Luis Ortiz
|Matthew Liberatore
