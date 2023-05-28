Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates hit the field on Sunday at T-Mobile Park against Marco Gonzales, who is projected to start for the Seattle Mariners. First pitch will be at 4:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Bookmakers list the Mariners as -150 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Pirates +125 moneyline odds to win. Seattle (-1.5) is the favorite on the run line. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this game.

Pirates vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -150 +125 8.5 -115 -105 -1.5 +135 -160

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 4-5.

When it comes to the over/under, the Pirates and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their previous 10 games.

The Pirates have covered the runline in all of their previous 10 games (two of those contests had a runline.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 38 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (44.7%) in those games.

Pittsburgh has a record of 7-10, a 41.2% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +125 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

So far this season, Pittsburgh and its opponents have hit the over in 24 of its 51 games with a total.

The Pirates have won every one of their three games against the spread this season.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-13 14-12 11-12 15-13 18-20 8-5

