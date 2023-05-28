Ke'Bryan Hayes -- with an on-base percentage of .214 in his past 10 games, 68 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Seattle Mariners, with Marco Gonzales on the hill, on May 28 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales

Marco Gonzales TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ke'Bryan Hayes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes has 12 doubles, three triples, two home runs and 15 walks while batting .226.

Hayes has gotten a hit in 30 of 48 games this season (62.5%), with at least two hits on 12 occasions (25.0%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 48 games played this year, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

In 10 games this season (20.8%), Hayes has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (8.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 20 times this year (41.7%), including five games with multiple runs (10.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 18 .262 AVG .233 .333 OBP .288 .369 SLG .356 6 XBH 6 0 HR 1 3 RBI 6 10/7 K/BB 10/6 3 SB 2 Home Away 23 GP 25 14 (60.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (64.0%) 8 (34.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.0%) 10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.0%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (24.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings