Jason Delay -- with a slugging percentage of .321 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Seattle Mariners, with Marco Gonzales on the mound, on May 28 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Mariners.

Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Explore More About This Game

Jason Delay At The Plate

  • Delay is hitting .318 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks.
  • Delay has recorded a hit in 12 of 21 games this year (57.1%), including six multi-hit games (28.6%).
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 21 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Delay has driven in a run in six games this year (28.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in four of 21 games (19.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 7
.346 AVG .375
.414 OBP .407
.385 SLG .708
1 XBH 5
0 HR 1
4 RBI 4
4/3 K/BB 5/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
11 GP 10
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Mariners have a 3.55 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Mariners give up the fewest home runs in baseball (41 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Gonzales makes the start for the Mariners, his 10th of the season. He is 4-1 with a 5.68 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, the left-hander threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 31-year-old has an ERA of 5.68, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents have a .295 batting average against him.
