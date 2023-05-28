Jack Suwinski -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Seattle Mariners, with Marco Gonzales on the hill, on May 28 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales

Marco Gonzales TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski is batting .234 with seven doubles, nine home runs and 24 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 126th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.

Suwinski has picked up a hit in 53.5% of his 43 games this season, with more than one hit in 16.3% of those games.

Looking at the 43 games he has played this year, he's homered in seven of them (16.3%), and in 5.5% of his trips to the plate.

Suwinski has had an RBI in 16 games this year (37.2%), including five multi-RBI outings (11.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 14 of 43 games (32.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 13 .208 AVG .250 .338 OBP .367 .434 SLG .600 6 XBH 6 3 HR 4 8 RBI 11 25/10 K/BB 13/8 4 SB 1 Home Away 23 GP 20 13 (56.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (50.0%) 2 (8.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (25.0%) 7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (35.0%) 3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (20.0%) 9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (35.0%)

