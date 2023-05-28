Jack Suwinski -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Seattle Mariners, with Marco Gonzales on the hill, on May 28 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

  • Suwinski is batting .234 with seven doubles, nine home runs and 24 walks.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 126th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.
  • Suwinski has picked up a hit in 53.5% of his 43 games this season, with more than one hit in 16.3% of those games.
  • Looking at the 43 games he has played this year, he's homered in seven of them (16.3%), and in 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Suwinski has had an RBI in 16 games this year (37.2%), including five multi-RBI outings (11.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 14 of 43 games (32.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 13
.208 AVG .250
.338 OBP .367
.434 SLG .600
6 XBH 6
3 HR 4
8 RBI 11
25/10 K/BB 13/8
4 SB 1
Home Away
23 GP 20
13 (56.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (50.0%)
2 (8.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (25.0%)
7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (35.0%)
3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (20.0%)
9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (35.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The Mariners pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.55).
  • The Mariners surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (41 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Gonzales gets the start for the Mariners, his 10th of the season. He is 4-1 with a 5.68 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.68, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .295 batting average against him.
