On Sunday, Connor Joe (.167 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Marco Gonzales. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales

Marco Gonzales TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Connor Joe At The Plate

Joe has 10 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 18 walks while batting .250.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 93rd in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.

Joe has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 44 games this year, with at least two hits in 20.5% of them.

In five games this year, he has hit a long ball (11.4%, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish).

Joe has driven in a run in 12 games this year (27.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 17 games this season (38.6%), including six multi-run games (13.6%).

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 17 .261 AVG .283 .393 OBP .358 .500 SLG .567 7 XBH 10 2 HR 2 7 RBI 5 15/9 K/BB 18/6 0 SB 2 Home Away 21 GP 23 10 (47.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (52.2%) 2 (9.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (30.4%) 7 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (43.5%) 2 (9.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.0%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (30.4%)

