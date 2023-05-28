Connor Joe Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Mariners - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Connor Joe (.167 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Marco Gonzales. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Discover More About This Game
Connor Joe At The Plate
- Joe has 10 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 18 walks while batting .250.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 93rd in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.
- Joe has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 44 games this year, with at least two hits in 20.5% of them.
- In five games this year, he has hit a long ball (11.4%, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Joe has driven in a run in 12 games this year (27.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 17 games this season (38.6%), including six multi-run games (13.6%).
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|.261
|AVG
|.283
|.393
|OBP
|.358
|.500
|SLG
|.567
|7
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|5
|15/9
|K/BB
|18/6
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|23
|10 (47.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (52.2%)
|2 (9.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (30.4%)
|7 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (43.5%)
|2 (9.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (13.0%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (30.4%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.55).
- The Mariners allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (41 total, 0.8 per game).
- Gonzales (4-1 with a 5.68 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 10th of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the left-hander went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In nine games this season, the 31-year-old has put up a 5.68 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .295 to opposing batters.
