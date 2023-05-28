Chris Owings returns to action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus Marco Gonzales and the Seattle MarinersMay 28 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on May 28 against the Rangers) he went 1-for-4.

Chris Owings Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Chris Owings At The Plate

  Owings is hitting .167.
  • In three of six games this year, Owings got a hit, but only one each time.
  • In six games played this year, he has not homered.
  • Owings has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has not scored a run this year.

Chris Owings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 2
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The Mariners pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners' 3.55 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Mariners surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (41 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Gonzales makes the start for the Mariners, his 10th of the season. He is 4-1 with a 5.68 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, the lefty threw six innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • In nine games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 5.68, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .295 against him.
