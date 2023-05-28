After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Seattle Mariners (who will start Marco Gonzales) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan Reynolds? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

  • Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with 54 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .505.
  • He ranks 33rd in batting average, 70th in on base percentage, and 28th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
  • In 75.5% of his 49 games this season, Reynolds has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in 12.2% of his games in 2023 (six of 49), and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 18 games this year (36.7%), Reynolds has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (12.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 20 games this year (40.8%), including six multi-run games (12.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 19
.242 AVG .347
.278 OBP .390
.409 SLG .625
8 XBH 12
1 HR 4
10 RBI 13
12/3 K/BB 15/7
2 SB 3
Home Away
23 GP 26
15 (65.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 22 (84.6%)
4 (17.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (30.8%)
9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (42.3%)
2 (8.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (15.4%)
7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (42.3%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Mariners' 3.55 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (41 total, 0.8 per game).
  • The Mariners are sending Gonzales (4-1) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 5.68 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 31-year-old has an ERA of 5.68, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .295 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.