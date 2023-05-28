After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Seattle Mariners (who will start Marco Gonzales) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales

Marco Gonzales TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan Reynolds? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with 54 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .505.

He ranks 33rd in batting average, 70th in on base percentage, and 28th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

In 75.5% of his 49 games this season, Reynolds has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 12.2% of his games in 2023 (six of 49), and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 18 games this year (36.7%), Reynolds has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (12.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 20 games this year (40.8%), including six multi-run games (12.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 19 .242 AVG .347 .278 OBP .390 .409 SLG .625 8 XBH 12 1 HR 4 10 RBI 13 12/3 K/BB 15/7 2 SB 3 Home Away 23 GP 26 15 (65.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 22 (84.6%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (30.8%) 9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (42.3%) 2 (8.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (15.4%) 7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (42.3%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings