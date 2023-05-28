Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Mariners - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Seattle Mariners (who will start Marco Gonzales) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Read More About This Game
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with 54 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .505.
- He ranks 33rd in batting average, 70th in on base percentage, and 28th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
- In 75.5% of his 49 games this season, Reynolds has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 12.2% of his games in 2023 (six of 49), and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 18 games this year (36.7%), Reynolds has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (12.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 20 games this year (40.8%), including six multi-run games (12.2%).
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|19
|.242
|AVG
|.347
|.278
|OBP
|.390
|.409
|SLG
|.625
|8
|XBH
|12
|1
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|13
|12/3
|K/BB
|15/7
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|26
|15 (65.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|22 (84.6%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (30.8%)
|9 (39.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (42.3%)
|2 (8.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (15.4%)
|7 (30.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (42.3%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Mariners' 3.55 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (41 total, 0.8 per game).
- The Mariners are sending Gonzales (4-1) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 5.68 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 5.68, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .295 against him.
