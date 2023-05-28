Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Mariners - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Andrew McCutchen (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Mariners.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Discover More About This Game
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen has 42 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .362.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 62nd, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 62nd in the league in slugging.
- McCutchen has picked up a hit in 28 of 45 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.
- He has gone deep in 17.8% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- McCutchen has picked up an RBI in 14 games this season (31.1%), with more than one RBI in five of those games (11.1%).
- In 44.4% of his games this season (20 of 45), he has scored, and in five of those games (11.1%) he has scored more than once.
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|18
|.292
|AVG
|.226
|.386
|OBP
|.351
|.500
|SLG
|.484
|4
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|4
|9
|RBI
|9
|12/8
|K/BB
|15/12
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|24
|13 (61.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (62.5%)
|6 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (20.8%)
|8 (38.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (50.0%)
|3 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (20.8%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (37.5%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Mariners' 3.55 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (41 total, 0.8 per game).
- Gonzales (4-1) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 10th start of the season. He has a 5.68 ERA in 44 1/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the left-hander threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 31-year-old has a 5.68 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings across nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .295 to opposing hitters.
