The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Andrew McCutchen (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Mariners.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales

Marco Gonzales TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew McCutchen? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen has 42 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .362.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 62nd, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 62nd in the league in slugging.

McCutchen has picked up a hit in 28 of 45 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.

He has gone deep in 17.8% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

McCutchen has picked up an RBI in 14 games this season (31.1%), with more than one RBI in five of those games (11.1%).

In 44.4% of his games this season (20 of 45), he has scored, and in five of those games (11.1%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 18 .292 AVG .226 .386 OBP .351 .500 SLG .484 4 XBH 8 3 HR 4 9 RBI 9 12/8 K/BB 15/12 3 SB 1 Home Away 21 GP 24 13 (61.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (62.5%) 6 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.8%) 8 (38.1%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (50.0%) 3 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (20.8%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (37.5%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings