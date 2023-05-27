Tucupita Marcano -- with a slugging percentage of .581 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the mound, on May 27 at 4:10 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his last game (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Mariners.

Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Tucupita Marcano At The Plate

Marcano is hitting .263 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks.

In 60.7% of his games this season (17 of 28), Marcano has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (14.3%) he recorded at least two.

Looking at the 28 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (10.7%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Marcano has driven in a run in six games this season (21.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once nine times this season (32.1%), including one multi-run game.

Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 10 .296 AVG .182 .345 OBP .333 .444 SLG .318 2 XBH 2 1 HR 0 1 RBI 2 4/1 K/BB 3/3 1 SB 0 Home Away 13 GP 15 10 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings