Tucupita Marcano -- with a slugging percentage of .581 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the mound, on May 27 at 4:10 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his last game (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Mariners.

Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tucupita Marcano? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Tucupita Marcano At The Plate

  • Marcano is hitting .263 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks.
  • In 60.7% of his games this season (17 of 28), Marcano has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (14.3%) he recorded at least two.
  • Looking at the 28 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (10.7%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Marcano has driven in a run in six games this season (21.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once nine times this season (32.1%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 10
.296 AVG .182
.345 OBP .333
.444 SLG .318
2 XBH 2
1 HR 0
1 RBI 2
4/1 K/BB 3/3
1 SB 0
Home Away
13 GP 15
10 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%)
5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The Mariners pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners have a 3.62 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to give up 41 home runs (0.8 per game), the first-fewest in the league.
  • Castillo gets the start for the Mariners, his 11th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.97 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (2.97), 14th in WHIP (1.040), and 13th in K/9 (10.3).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.