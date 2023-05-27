Top Player Prop Bets for Pirates vs. Mariners on May 27, 2023
Player props are available for Ty France and Bryan Reynolds, among others, when the Seattle Mariners host the Pittsburgh Pirates at T-Mobile Park on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
Pirates vs. Mariners Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has 16 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 15 walks and 32 RBI (54 total hits). He has stolen seven bases.
- He has a .292/.343/.514 slash line on the year.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|May. 26
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|4
|8
|1
|vs. Rangers
|May. 24
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 22
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Andrew McCutchen Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)
McCutchen Stats
- Andrew McCutchen has recorded 42 hits with six doubles, eight home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 20 runs with five stolen bases.
- He's slashed .269/.364/.462 on the season.
McCutchen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|May. 26
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 24
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 23
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 22
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 21
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Luis Castillo Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Castillo Stats
- Luis Castillo (3-2) will take to the mound for the Mariners and make his 11th start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start four times in 10 starts this season.
- Castillo has 10 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 30-year-old's 2.97 ERA ranks 15th, 1.040 WHIP ranks 14th, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 13th.
Castillo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Athletics
|May. 22
|6.0
|4
|0
|0
|8
|2
|at Red Sox
|May. 16
|5.0
|6
|7
|5
|6
|2
|vs. Rangers
|May. 10
|5.0
|8
|3
|3
|9
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 5
|7.0
|5
|4
|4
|5
|1
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 28
|5.0
|6
|2
|2
|4
|2
Ty France Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
France Stats
- France has 50 hits with 13 doubles, five home runs, 15 walks and 23 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .260/.341/.406 so far this season.
France Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Pirates
|May. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|May. 25
|2-for-4
|3
|2
|2
|8
|0
|vs. Athletics
|May. 23
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Athletics
|May. 22
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Braves
|May. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Julio Rodríguez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Rodríguez Stats
- Julio Rodriguez has 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 17 walks and 26 RBI (47 total hits). He's also stolen eight bases.
- He has a slash line of .233/.302/.416 so far this year.
- Rodriguez brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .476 with three doubles, a home run and five RBI.
Rodríguez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Pirates
|May. 26
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
|vs. Athletics
|May. 25
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Athletics
|May. 24
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Athletics
|May. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|May. 22
|3-for-4
|3
|0
|1
|5
|0
