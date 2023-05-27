Player props are available for Ty France and Bryan Reynolds, among others, when the Seattle Mariners host the Pittsburgh Pirates at T-Mobile Park on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 16 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 15 walks and 32 RBI (54 total hits). He has stolen seven bases.

He has a .292/.343/.514 slash line on the year.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners May. 26 3-for-4 2 1 4 8 1 vs. Rangers May. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers May. 23 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Rangers May. 22 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has recorded 42 hits with six doubles, eight home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 20 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashed .269/.364/.462 on the season.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners May. 26 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Rangers May. 24 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers May. 23 2-for-3 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Rangers May. 22 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 1 vs. Diamondbacks May. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Luis Castillo Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Castillo Stats

Luis Castillo (3-2) will take to the mound for the Mariners and make his 11th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start four times in 10 starts this season.

Castillo has 10 starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 30-year-old's 2.97 ERA ranks 15th, 1.040 WHIP ranks 14th, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 13th.

Castillo Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Athletics May. 22 6.0 4 0 0 8 2 at Red Sox May. 16 5.0 6 7 5 6 2 vs. Rangers May. 10 5.0 8 3 3 9 0 vs. Astros May. 5 7.0 5 4 4 5 1 at Blue Jays Apr. 28 5.0 6 2 2 4 2

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

France Stats

France has 50 hits with 13 doubles, five home runs, 15 walks and 23 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .260/.341/.406 so far this season.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates May. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics May. 25 2-for-4 3 2 2 8 0 vs. Athletics May. 23 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Athletics May. 22 2-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 at Braves May. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Rodríguez Stats

Julio Rodriguez has 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 17 walks and 26 RBI (47 total hits). He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a slash line of .233/.302/.416 so far this year.

Rodriguez brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .476 with three doubles, a home run and five RBI.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates May. 26 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Athletics May. 25 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Athletics May. 24 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Athletics May. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics May. 22 3-for-4 3 0 1 5 0

