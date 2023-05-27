When the Seattle Mariners (26-25) and Pittsburgh Pirates (26-24) square of at T-Mobile Park on Saturday, May 27, Luis Castillo will get the ball for the Mariners, while the Pirates will send Vince Velasquez to the mound. The game will begin at 4:10 PM ET.

The favored Mariners have -225 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +180. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this game.

Pirates vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Castillo - SEA (3-2, 2.97 ERA) vs Velasquez - PIT (4-3, 3.06 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Pirates vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Looking to wager on the Pirates and Mariners game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Pirates (+180), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Pirates bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $28.00 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Andrew McCutchen get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Pirates vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have won 20 out of the 35 games, or 57.1%, in which they've been favored.

The Mariners have played seven times as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Seattle has a 69.2% chance to win.

The Mariners played as the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and went 4-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Seattle combined with its opponents to go over the run total five times.

The Pirates have been victorious in 17, or 45.9%, of the 37 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Pirates have been listed as an underdog of +180 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 5-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Pirates vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+195) Austin Hedges 0.5 (+120) 0.5 (+120) 0.5 (+1200) 0.5 (+375) Connor Joe 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+340) Tucupita Marcano 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+280) Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+260)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Pirates, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 23rd 4th Win NL Central +1100 - 4th

Think the Pirates can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Pittsburgh and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.