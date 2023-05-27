The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds hit the field at T-Mobile Park against Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners on Saturday.

Pirates vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates rank 24th in Major League Baseball with 50 home runs.

Pittsburgh is 15th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .408 this season.

The Pirates' .247 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.

Pittsburgh has scored 223 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Pirates have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.324).

The Pirates are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking seventh with an average of 8.2 strikeouts per game.

Pittsburgh has an 8.9 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 11th in the majors.

Pittsburgh has the eighth-best ERA (3.83) in the majors this season.

The Pirates rank 14th in MLB with a combined 1.301 WHIP this season.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates will send Vince Velasquez (4-3) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, May 4, when he threw three innings, giving up one earned run while allowing two hits against the Tampa Bay Rays.

He has four quality starts in seven chances this season.

Velasquez has made four starts of five or more innings in seven chances this season, and averages 5 frames when he pitches.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 5/21/2023 Diamondbacks L 8-3 Home Roansy Contreras Merrill Kelly 5/22/2023 Rangers W 6-4 Home Luis Ortiz Dane Dunning 5/23/2023 Rangers L 6-1 Home Rich Hill Nathan Eovaldi 5/24/2023 Rangers L 3-2 Home Johan Oviedo Martín Pérez 5/26/2023 Mariners W 11-6 Away Mitch Keller George Kirby 5/27/2023 Mariners - Away Roansy Contreras Luis Castillo 5/28/2023 Mariners - Away Luis Ortiz Marco Gonzales 5/29/2023 Giants - Away Rich Hill Anthony DeSclafani 5/30/2023 Giants - Away Johan Oviedo Logan Webb 5/31/2023 Giants - Away Mitch Keller Alex Wood 6/2/2023 Cardinals - Home Roansy Contreras Miles Mikolas

