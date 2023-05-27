Saturday's contest between the Seattle Mariners (26-25) and Pittsburgh Pirates (26-24) going head to head at T-Mobile Park has a projected final score of 5-2 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Mariners, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET on May 27.

The Mariners will look to Luis Castillo (3-2) against the Pirates and Roansy Contreras (3-4).

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW

Our pick for this game is Mariners 4, Pirates 3.

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Pirates Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 5-4.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Pirates have covered the runline in the two of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 37 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (45.9%) in those games.

Pittsburgh has been listed as an underdog of +180 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pirates have a 35.7% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Pittsburgh is the No. 20 offense in MLB, scoring 4.5 runs per game (223 total runs).

The Pirates have pitched to a 3.83 ERA this season, which ranks eighth in baseball.

