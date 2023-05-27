Ke'Bryan Hayes Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Mariners - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ke'Bryan Hayes -- with a slugging percentage of .415 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the hill, on May 27 at 4:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-5 in his last game against the Mariners.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes is hitting .231 with 12 doubles, three triples, two home runs and 15 walks.
- Hayes has picked up a hit in 63.8% of his 47 games this year, with multiple hits in 25.5% of them.
- He has homered in two of 47 games played this year, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- Hayes has had at least one RBI in 21.3% of his games this season (10 of 47), with more than one RBI four times (8.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 42.6% of his games this year (20 of 47), he has scored, and in five of those games (10.6%) he has scored more than once.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|18
|.262
|AVG
|.233
|.333
|OBP
|.288
|.369
|SLG
|.356
|6
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|6
|10/7
|K/BB
|10/6
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|24
|14 (60.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (66.7%)
|8 (34.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (16.7%)
|10 (43.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (41.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.3%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (25.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Mariners have a 3.62 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow the fewest home runs in baseball (41 total, 0.8 per game).
- Castillo (3-2) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 11th start of the season. He has a 2.97 ERA in 57 2/3 innings pitched, with 66 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (2.97), 14th in WHIP (1.040), and 13th in K/9 (10.3).
