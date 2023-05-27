Ji-Hwan Bae -- with a slugging percentage of .432 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the mound, on May 27 at 4:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Mariners.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ji-Hwan Bae? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

  • Bae has six doubles, two home runs and nine walks while hitting .271.
  • Bae enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .474.
  • Bae has picked up a hit in 24 of 41 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.
  • He has gone deep in two of 41 games played this season, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
  • In 17.1% of his games this year, Bae has picked up at least one RBI. In four of those games (9.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 36.6% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 14.6%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 17
.233 AVG .245
.283 OBP .310
.349 SLG .321
3 XBH 2
1 HR 1
5 RBI 4
14/3 K/BB 11/4
7 SB 7
Home Away
18 GP 23
9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (65.2%)
5 (27.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (17.4%)
5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (43.5%)
1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.3%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (13.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The Mariners pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners have a 3.62 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Mariners surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (41 total, 0.8 per game).
  • The Mariners are sending Castillo (3-2) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.97 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 2.97 ERA ranks 15th, 1.040 WHIP ranks 14th, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 13th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.