Ji-Hwan Bae -- with a slugging percentage of .432 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the mound, on May 27 at 4:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Mariners.

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Bae has six doubles, two home runs and nine walks while hitting .271.

Bae enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .474.

Bae has picked up a hit in 24 of 41 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.

He has gone deep in two of 41 games played this season, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

In 17.1% of his games this year, Bae has picked up at least one RBI. In four of those games (9.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 36.6% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 14.6%.

Home Away 14 GP 17 .233 AVG .245 .283 OBP .310 .349 SLG .321 3 XBH 2 1 HR 1 5 RBI 4 14/3 K/BB 11/4 7 SB 7 Home Away 18 GP 23 9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (65.2%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (17.4%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (43.5%) 1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.3%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (13.0%)

