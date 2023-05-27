On Saturday, Jason Delay (on the back of going 2-for-4 with an RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Rangers.

Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +325)

Discover More About This Game

Jason Delay At The Plate

  • Delay is hitting .328 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and four walks.
  • In 12 of 20 games this season (60.0%) Delay has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (30.0%).
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • Delay has driven in a run in six games this year (30.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in four of 20 games (20.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 7
.346 AVG .375
.414 OBP .407
.385 SLG .708
1 XBH 5
0 HR 1
4 RBI 4
4/3 K/BB 5/1
0 SB 0
11 GP 9
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The Mariners pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners' 3.62 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Mariners surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (41 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Castillo gets the start for the Mariners, his 11th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.97 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • This season, the 30-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (2.97), 14th in WHIP (1.040), and 13th in K/9 (10.3) among pitchers who qualify.
