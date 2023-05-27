On Saturday, Connor Joe (.265 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 85 points below season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Mariners.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Joe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Connor Joe At The Plate

Joe is batting .255 with 10 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 17 walks.

Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 88th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage, and 42nd in slugging.

In 22 of 43 games this year (51.2%) Joe has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (20.9%).

In five games this season, he has homered (11.6%, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish).

In 12 games this season (27.9%), Joe has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 17 games this year (39.5%), including six multi-run games (14.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 17 .261 AVG .283 .393 OBP .358 .500 SLG .567 7 XBH 10 2 HR 2 7 RBI 5 15/9 K/BB 18/6 0 SB 2 Home Away 21 GP 22 10 (47.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (54.5%) 2 (9.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (31.8%) 7 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (45.5%) 2 (9.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.6%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (31.8%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings