The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Carlos Santana (batting .184 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, six walks and four RBI), take on starting pitcher Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-5 in his previous game against the Mariners.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Luis Castillo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana is batting .234 with 14 doubles, three home runs and 25 walks.

Santana has had a hit in 29 of 47 games this year (61.7%), including multiple hits nine times (19.1%).

He has gone deep in 6.4% of his games in 2023, and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 36.2% of his games this season, Santana has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 34.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 6.4%.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 17 .206 AVG .286 .296 OBP .373 .317 SLG .444 5 XBH 8 1 HR 1 6 RBI 14 14/8 K/BB 12/10 3 SB 1 Home Away 24 GP 23 14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (65.2%) 2 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (30.4%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (30.4%) 1 (4.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.7%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (47.8%)

