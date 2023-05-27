The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Carlos Santana (batting .184 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, six walks and four RBI), take on starting pitcher Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-5 in his previous game against the Mariners.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

  • Santana is batting .234 with 14 doubles, three home runs and 25 walks.
  • Santana has had a hit in 29 of 47 games this year (61.7%), including multiple hits nine times (19.1%).
  • He has gone deep in 6.4% of his games in 2023, and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 36.2% of his games this season, Santana has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 34.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 6.4%.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 17
.206 AVG .286
.296 OBP .373
.317 SLG .444
5 XBH 8
1 HR 1
6 RBI 14
14/8 K/BB 12/10
3 SB 1
Home Away
24 GP 23
14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (65.2%)
2 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (30.4%)
9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (30.4%)
1 (4.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.7%)
6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (47.8%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The Mariners pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.62).
  • Mariners pitchers combine to give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (41 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Castillo (3-2 with a 2.97 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 11th of the season.
  • The righty's last time out was on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • The 30-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (2.97), 14th in WHIP (1.040), and 13th in K/9 (10.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
