On Saturday, Austin Hedges (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +300)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Hedges? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Austin Hedges At The Plate

  • Hedges is batting .160 with three doubles and seven walks.
  • Hedges has had a base hit in 12 of 28 games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 28 games this year.
  • Hedges has driven in a run in five games this season (17.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in six of 28 games (21.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 11
.208 AVG .094
.240 OBP .216
.250 SLG .125
1 XBH 1
0 HR 0
1 RBI 3
8/0 K/BB 8/5
0 SB 1
Home Away
13 GP 15
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (6.7%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The Mariners pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners have a 3.62 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (41 total, 0.8 per game).
  • The Mariners are sending Castillo (3-2) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.97 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 2.97 ERA ranks 15th, 1.040 WHIP ranks 14th, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 13th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.