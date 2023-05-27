On Saturday, Austin Hedges (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +300)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Hedges? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Austin Hedges At The Plate

Hedges is batting .160 with three doubles and seven walks.

Hedges has had a base hit in 12 of 28 games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has not hit a long ball in his 28 games this year.

Hedges has driven in a run in five games this season (17.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in six of 28 games (21.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 11 .208 AVG .094 .240 OBP .216 .250 SLG .125 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 1 RBI 3 8/0 K/BB 8/5 0 SB 1 Home Away 13 GP 15 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (6.7%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings