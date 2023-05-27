Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Mariners - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Andrew McCutchen (.326 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Mariners.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .364 this season while batting .269 with 24 walks and 25 runs scored.
- Among the qualified batters, he ranks 62nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 32nd and he is 61st in slugging.
- McCutchen has had a hit in 28 of 44 games this season (63.6%), including multiple hits 11 times (25.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 18.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- McCutchen has had at least one RBI in 31.8% of his games this season (14 of 44), with two or more RBI five times (11.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 45.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (11.4%).
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|18
|.292
|AVG
|.226
|.386
|OBP
|.351
|.500
|SLG
|.484
|4
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|4
|9
|RBI
|9
|12/8
|K/BB
|15/12
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|23
|13 (61.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (65.2%)
|6 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (21.7%)
|8 (38.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (52.2%)
|3 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (21.7%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (39.1%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.62 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow 41 home runs (0.8 per game), the first-fewest in the league.
- Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his 11th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.97 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty threw six scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering four hits.
- The 30-year-old's 2.97 ERA ranks 15th, 1.040 WHIP ranks 14th, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 13th among qualifying pitchers this season.
