Tucupita Marcano -- with a slugging percentage of .571 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the mound, on May 26 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: George Kirby
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Tucupita Marcano At The Plate

  • Marcano is hitting .253 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and six walks.
  • In 16 of 27 games this season (59.3%) Marcano has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (11.1%).
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 27 games played this year, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
  • In five games this year (18.5%), Marcano has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In eight of 27 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 10
.296 AVG .182
.345 OBP .333
.444 SLG .318
2 XBH 2
1 HR 0
1 RBI 2
4/1 K/BB 3/3
1 SB 0
Home Away
13 GP 14
10 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (42.9%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.1%)
5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (21.4%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Mariners have a 3.47 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Mariners surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (34 total, 0.7 per game).
  • Kirby (5-3 with a 2.62 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 10th of the season.
  • His last time out came on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty threw seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 25-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (2.62), 10th in WHIP (1.011), and 55th in K/9 (7.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
