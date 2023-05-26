Top Player Prop Bets for Pirates vs. Mariners on May 26, 2023
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Player prop bet odds for Ty France, Bryan Reynolds and others are available when the Seattle Mariners host the Pittsburgh Pirates at T-Mobile Park on Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
Pirates vs. Mariners Game Info
- When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has 16 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 14 walks and 28 RBI (51 total hits). He has stolen six bases.
- He has a .282/.332/.481 slash line on the season.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rangers
|May. 24
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 22
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 20
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Andrew McCutchen Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
McCutchen Stats
- Andrew McCutchen has 40 hits with six doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with five stolen bases.
- He's slashed .265/.363/.444 on the season.
McCutchen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rangers
|May. 24
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 23
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 22
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 21
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 20
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Ty France Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
France Stats
- France has 50 hits with 13 doubles, five home runs, 15 walks and 23 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .266/.344/.415 slash line so far this season.
- France hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with three home runs, two walks and three RBI.
France Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Athletics
|May. 25
|2-for-4
|3
|2
|2
|8
|0
|vs. Athletics
|May. 23
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Athletics
|May. 22
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Braves
|May. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|May. 20
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jarred Kelenic Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Kelenic Stats
- Jarred Kelenic has collected 50 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 25 runs with six stolen bases.
- He's slashed .284/.339/.534 so far this season.
Kelenic Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Athletics
|May. 25
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|May. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|May. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|May. 22
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|6
|0
|at Braves
|May. 21
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
