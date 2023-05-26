Pirates vs. Mariners: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Jarred Kelenic and the Seattle Mariners will hit the field at T-Mobile Park against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds on Friday.
The Mariners have been listed as -155 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Pirates (+130). A 7-run total has been set in the contest.
Pirates vs. Mariners Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Mariners
|-155
|+130
|7
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Pirates Recent Betting Performance
- The Pirates have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.
- In their previous 10 games with a total, the Pirates and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.
- The Pirates have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.
Discover More About This Game
Pirates Betting Records & Stats
- The Pirates have come away with 16 wins in the 36 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Pittsburgh has entered 13 games this season as the underdog by +130 or more and is 5-8 in those contests.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 43.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Games involving Pittsburgh have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 23 of 49 chances this season.
- The Pirates have played just two games with a spread this season and covered in each game.
Pirates Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|12-13
|13-11
|11-11
|14-13
|17-19
|8-5
