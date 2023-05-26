Jarred Kelenic and the Seattle Mariners will hit the field at T-Mobile Park against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds on Friday.

The Mariners have been listed as -155 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Pirates (+130). A 7-run total has been set in the contest.

Pirates vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -155 +130 7 -115 -105 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

The Pirates have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Pirates and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Pirates have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have come away with 16 wins in the 36 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Pittsburgh has entered 13 games this season as the underdog by +130 or more and is 5-8 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 43.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Games involving Pittsburgh have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 23 of 49 chances this season.

The Pirates have played just two games with a spread this season and covered in each game.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-13 13-11 11-11 14-13 17-19 8-5

