Friday's game at T-Mobile Park has the Seattle Mariners (26-24) matching up with the Pittsburgh Pirates (25-24) at 10:10 PM ET (on May 26). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 4-3 win for the Mariners, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Mariners will give the ball to George Kirby (5-3, 2.62 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Pirates will counter with Mitch Keller (5-1, 2.44 ERA).

Pirates vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Friday, May 26, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

Pirates vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Mariners 4, Pirates 3.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Pirates have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 games and have covered every time.

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 36 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (44.4%) in those games.

This year, Pittsburgh has won five of 13 games when listed as at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 43.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (212 total), Pittsburgh is the 22nd-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Pirates have pitched to a 3.79 ERA this season, which ranks eighth in baseball.

Pirates Schedule