Ke'Bryan Hayes Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Mariners - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Ke'Bryan Hayes -- with an on-base percentage of .220 in his past 10 games, 69 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the mound, on May 26 at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes is hitting .232 with 12 doubles, three triples, a home run and 15 walks.
- In 63.0% of his 46 games this season, Hayes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in one of 46 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- Hayes has picked up an RBI in 19.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 8.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
- In 41.3% of his games this year (19 of 46), he has scored, and in five of those games (10.9%) he has scored more than once.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|18
|.262
|AVG
|.233
|.333
|OBP
|.288
|.369
|SLG
|.356
|6
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|6
|10/7
|K/BB
|10/6
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|23
|14 (60.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (65.2%)
|8 (34.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (17.4%)
|10 (43.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (39.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.3%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (21.7%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Mariners have a 3.47 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up 34 home runs (0.7 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- Kirby (5-3 with a 2.62 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 10th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went seven innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 2.62 ERA ranks 12th, 1.011 WHIP ranks 10th, and 7.3 K/9 ranks 55th.
