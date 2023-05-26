Ke'Bryan Hayes -- with an on-base percentage of .220 in his past 10 games, 69 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the mound, on May 26 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: George Kirby
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Discover More About This Game

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

  • Hayes is hitting .232 with 12 doubles, three triples, a home run and 15 walks.
  • In 63.0% of his 46 games this season, Hayes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 46 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
  • Hayes has picked up an RBI in 19.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 8.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
  • In 41.3% of his games this year (19 of 46), he has scored, and in five of those games (10.9%) he has scored more than once.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 18
.262 AVG .233
.333 OBP .288
.369 SLG .356
6 XBH 6
0 HR 1
3 RBI 6
10/7 K/BB 10/6
3 SB 2
Home Away
23 GP 23
14 (60.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (65.2%)
8 (34.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (17.4%)
10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (39.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.3%)
4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (21.7%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Mariners have a 3.47 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to give up 34 home runs (0.7 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
  • Kirby (5-3 with a 2.62 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 10th of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went seven innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 2.62 ERA ranks 12th, 1.011 WHIP ranks 10th, and 7.3 K/9 ranks 55th.
