Ji-Hwan Bae Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Mariners - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ji-Hwan Bae (.389 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points above season-long percentage), take on starter George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Rangers.
Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ji-Hwan Bae? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate
- Bae is hitting .264 with five doubles, two home runs and nine walks.
- Bae will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 in his last outings.
- Bae has reached base via a hit in 23 games this year (of 40 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 40 games played this year, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- In seven games this season (17.5%), Bae has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (10.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 14 times this year (35.0%), including six games with multiple runs (15.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|.233
|AVG
|.245
|.283
|OBP
|.310
|.349
|SLG
|.321
|3
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|4
|14/3
|K/BB
|11/4
|7
|SB
|7
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|22
|9 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (63.6%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (13.6%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (40.9%)
|1 (5.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.5%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (13.6%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Mariners have a 3.47 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up the fewest home runs in baseball (34 total, 0.7 per game).
- The Mariners will send Kirby (5-3) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 2.62 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (2.62), 10th in WHIP (1.011), and 55th in K/9 (7.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.