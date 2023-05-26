The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ji-Hwan Bae (.389 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points above season-long percentage), take on starter George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Rangers.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

Bae is hitting .264 with five doubles, two home runs and nine walks.

Bae will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 in his last outings.

Bae has reached base via a hit in 23 games this year (of 40 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

He has hit a long ball in two of 40 games played this year, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

In seven games this season (17.5%), Bae has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (10.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 14 times this year (35.0%), including six games with multiple runs (15.0%).

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 17 .233 AVG .245 .283 OBP .310 .349 SLG .321 3 XBH 2 1 HR 1 5 RBI 4 14/3 K/BB 11/4 7 SB 7 Home Away 18 GP 22 9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (63.6%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.6%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (40.9%) 1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.5%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (13.6%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings