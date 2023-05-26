Jack Suwinski -- with a slugging percentage of .257 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the mound, on May 26 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Rangers.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: George Kirby
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

  • Suwinski is batting .219 with seven doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks.
  • Suwinski has picked up a hit in 51.2% of his 41 games this year, with multiple hits in 14.6% of them.
  • In six games this year, he has hit a home run (14.6%, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate).
  • Suwinski has driven in a run in 15 games this season (36.6%), including four games with more than one RBI (9.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 13 of 41 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 13
.208 AVG .250
.338 OBP .367
.434 SLG .600
6 XBH 6
3 HR 4
8 RBI 11
25/10 K/BB 13/8
4 SB 1
Home Away
23 GP 18
13 (56.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (44.4%)
2 (8.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (22.2%)
7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (33.3%)
3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (16.7%)
9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (33.3%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The Mariners pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners' 3.47 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Mariners allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (34 total, 0.7 per game).
  • Kirby makes the start for the Mariners, his 10th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 2.62 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed seven innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 25-year-old's 2.62 ERA ranks 12th, 1.011 WHIP ranks 10th, and 7.3 K/9 ranks 55th among qualifying pitchers this season.
