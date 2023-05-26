Connor Joe Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Mariners - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Connor Joe, with a slugging percentage of .321 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the mound, May 26 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Rangers.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Connor Joe At The Plate
- Joe has 35 hits, which leads Pittsburgh hitters this season, while batting .265 with 18 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 71st in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.
- In 52.4% of his 42 games this season, Joe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 42 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in five of them (11.9%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 12 games this season (28.6%), Joe has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 40.5% of his games this season (17 of 42), he has scored, and in six of those games (14.3%) he has scored more than once.
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|.261
|AVG
|.283
|.393
|OBP
|.358
|.500
|SLG
|.567
|7
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|5
|15/9
|K/BB
|18/6
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|21
|10 (47.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (57.1%)
|2 (9.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (33.3%)
|7 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (47.6%)
|2 (9.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (14.3%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (33.3%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.47 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners give up the fewest home runs in baseball (34 total, 0.7 per game).
- Kirby (5-3) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 10th start of the season. He has a 2.62 ERA in 58 1/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty went seven innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 25-year-old's 2.62 ERA ranks 12th, 1.011 WHIP ranks 10th, and 7.3 K/9 ranks 55th among qualifying pitchers this season.
