Connor Joe, with a slugging percentage of .321 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the mound, May 26 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Rangers.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

George Kirby TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Connor Joe At The Plate

Joe has 35 hits, which leads Pittsburgh hitters this season, while batting .265 with 18 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 71st in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.

In 52.4% of his 42 games this season, Joe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.

Looking at the 42 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in five of them (11.9%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 12 games this season (28.6%), Joe has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 40.5% of his games this season (17 of 42), he has scored, and in six of those games (14.3%) he has scored more than once.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 17 .261 AVG .283 .393 OBP .358 .500 SLG .567 7 XBH 10 2 HR 2 7 RBI 5 15/9 K/BB 18/6 0 SB 2 Home Away 21 GP 21 10 (47.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (57.1%) 2 (9.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (33.3%) 7 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (47.6%) 2 (9.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (14.3%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (33.3%)

