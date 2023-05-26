On Friday, Carlos Santana (.278 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be George Kirby. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana is hitting .235 with 14 doubles, two home runs and 25 walks.

Santana has gotten a hit in 28 of 46 games this season (60.9%), including nine multi-hit games (19.6%).

In 46 games played this season, he has hit a homer in just two of them.

Santana has had an RBI in 16 games this year (34.8%), including five multi-RBI outings (10.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 15 games this year (32.6%), including multiple runs in three games.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 17 .206 AVG .286 .296 OBP .373 .317 SLG .444 5 XBH 8 1 HR 1 6 RBI 14 14/8 K/BB 12/10 3 SB 1 Home Away 24 GP 22 14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (63.6%) 2 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (31.8%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (27.3%) 1 (4.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.5%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (45.5%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings