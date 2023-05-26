Bryan Reynolds, with a slugging percentage of .359 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the hill, May 26 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: George Kirby
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan Reynolds? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

  • Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with a slugging percentage of .481, fueled by 23 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 40th, his on-base percentage ranks 88th, and he is 44th in the league in slugging.
  • In 76.6% of his 47 games this season, Reynolds has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in 10.6% of his games this year, and 3% of his chances at the plate.
  • Reynolds has picked up an RBI in 36.2% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 10.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 40.4% of his games this season (19 of 47), with two or more runs five times (10.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 19
.242 AVG .347
.278 OBP .390
.409 SLG .625
8 XBH 12
1 HR 4
10 RBI 13
12/3 K/BB 15/7
2 SB 3
Home Away
23 GP 24
15 (65.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (87.5%)
4 (17.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%)
9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (41.7%)
2 (8.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.5%)
7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (41.7%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The Mariners pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.47).
  • Mariners pitchers combine to allow the fewest home runs in baseball (34 total, 0.7 per game).
  • Kirby (5-3 with a 2.62 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 10th of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty tossed seven innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • This season, the 25-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (2.62), 10th in WHIP (1.011), and 55th in K/9 (7.3) among pitchers who qualify.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.