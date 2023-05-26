Bryan Reynolds, with a slugging percentage of .359 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the hill, May 26 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with a slugging percentage of .481, fueled by 23 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 40th, his on-base percentage ranks 88th, and he is 44th in the league in slugging.

In 76.6% of his 47 games this season, Reynolds has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 10.6% of his games this year, and 3% of his chances at the plate.

Reynolds has picked up an RBI in 36.2% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 10.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 40.4% of his games this season (19 of 47), with two or more runs five times (10.6%).

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 19 .242 AVG .347 .278 OBP .390 .409 SLG .625 8 XBH 12 1 HR 4 10 RBI 13 12/3 K/BB 15/7 2 SB 3 Home Away 23 GP 24 15 (65.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (87.5%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%) 9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (41.7%) 2 (8.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.5%) 7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (41.7%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings