The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Andrew McCutchen (.317 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Rangers.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: George Kirby
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

  • McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.363) this season, fueled by 40 hits.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 71st, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is 72nd in the league in slugging.
  • McCutchen has picked up a hit in 62.8% of his 43 games this year, with multiple hits in 23.3% of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in 16.3% of his games in 2023 (seven of 43), and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 30.2% of his games this season, McCutchen has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 44.2% of his games this season (19 of 43), he has scored, and in four of those games (9.3%) he has scored more than once.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 18
.292 AVG .226
.386 OBP .351
.500 SLG .484
4 XBH 8
3 HR 4
9 RBI 9
12/8 K/BB 15/12
3 SB 1
Home Away
21 GP 22
13 (61.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (63.6%)
6 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (18.2%)
8 (38.1%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (50.0%)
3 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (18.2%)
5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (36.4%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The Mariners pitching staff is 12th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.47).
  • The Mariners allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (34 total, 0.7 per game).
  • Kirby gets the start for the Mariners, his 10th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 2.62 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (2.62), 10th in WHIP (1.011), and 55th in K/9 (7.3).
