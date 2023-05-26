Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Mariners - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Andrew McCutchen (.317 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Rangers.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.363) this season, fueled by 40 hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 71st, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is 72nd in the league in slugging.
- McCutchen has picked up a hit in 62.8% of his 43 games this year, with multiple hits in 23.3% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 16.3% of his games in 2023 (seven of 43), and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 30.2% of his games this season, McCutchen has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 44.2% of his games this season (19 of 43), he has scored, and in four of those games (9.3%) he has scored more than once.
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|18
|.292
|AVG
|.226
|.386
|OBP
|.351
|.500
|SLG
|.484
|4
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|4
|9
|RBI
|9
|12/8
|K/BB
|15/12
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|22
|13 (61.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (63.6%)
|6 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (18.2%)
|8 (38.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (50.0%)
|3 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (18.2%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (36.4%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is 12th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.47).
- The Mariners allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (34 total, 0.7 per game).
- Kirby gets the start for the Mariners, his 10th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 2.62 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (2.62), 10th in WHIP (1.011), and 55th in K/9 (7.3).
