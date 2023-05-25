The Dallas Stars host the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Thursday, May 25, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights lead the series 3-0. Oddsmakers give the Stars -115 odds on the moneyline in this decisive matchup with the Golden Knights (-105).

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Info

  • When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
  • Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Stars vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Stars Moneyline Golden Knights Moneyline Total
Stars Moneyline Golden Knights Moneyline Total
DraftKings -115 -105 -
BetMGM -115 -105 5.5
PointsBet -115 -105 5.5

Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Stars vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends

  • Vegas has played 55 games this season that finished with more than 5.5 goals.
  • The Stars have won 70.0% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (21-9).
  • The Golden Knights have been the underdog 18 times this season, and upset their opponent in 13, or 72.2%, of those games.
  • Dallas is 21-9 (winning 70.0% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter.
  • Vegas has gone 13-5 when sportsbooks have listed them as underdogs of -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Stars Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop
Jason Robertson 0.5 (-143) 1.5 (+155) 3.5 (+105)
Wyatt Johnston 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+110) 2.5 (+100)
Roope Hintz 0.5 (+130) 0.5 (-182) 2.5 (-167)

Golden Knights Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop
Shea Theodore 0.5 (+185) 0.5 (+140) 1.5 (-200)
Reilly Smith 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (+100) 2.5 (+145)
Alex Pietrangelo 0.5 (+155) 0.5 (+115) 1.5 (-175)

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
4-3-3 0-0 7-3-0 5.6 3.10 3.60

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
8-2-0 0-0 3-6-1 6.4 3.70 2.50

