How to Watch College Softball Super Regionals Streaming Live - Thursday, May 25
Need more college softball in your life? Well, you're in luck. The NCAA softball schedule on Thursday, May 25 features two games that can be watched on Fubo. For a complete list, along with details on how to watch or live stream every pitch, check out the article below.
College Softball Games Streaming Live Today
Watch Georgia at Florida State Softball
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
Watch Oregon at Oklahoma State Softball
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
Every team's journey toward the Women's College World Series begins with the NCAA Tournament selection show on Sunday, May 14 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2. Tournament play kicks off the next weekend with Regionals action from May 18-21, followed by Super Regionals from May 25-28, and culminates with the Women's College World Series from June 1-9, taking place at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.
