Rodolfo Castro Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rangers - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Rodolfo Castro and his .588 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rangers.
Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Rodolfo Castro At The Plate
- Castro is hitting .255 with five doubles, five home runs and 15 walks.
- In 50.0% of his 40 games this season, Castro has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- In five games this year, he has homered (12.5%, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate).
- Castro has driven home a run in eight games this year (20.0%), including more than one RBI in 15.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in nine games this season (22.5%), including five multi-run games (12.5%).
Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|.262
|AVG
|.255
|.418
|OBP
|.317
|.452
|SLG
|.418
|4
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|7
|12/10
|K/BB
|17/3
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|19
|9 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (57.9%)
|3 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (21.1%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (21.1%)
|2 (9.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (15.8%)
|4 (19.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (21.1%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Rangers have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.81).
- The Rangers allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (48 total, one per game).
- Perez (5-1) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 4.01 ERA in 49 1/3 innings pitched, with 38 strikeouts.
- The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 32-year-old's 4.01 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.520 WHIP ranks 66th, and 6.9 K/9 ranks 57th among qualifying pitchers this season.
